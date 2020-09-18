Boy, 12, escapes Milwaukee house fire by jumping from roof

Firefighters on Friday morning, Sept. 18 responded to the scene of a house fire near 31st and Villard in Milwaukee. The call came in around 5:30 a.m.

A 12-year-old boy escaped through that second-floor window. He then jumped down from the roof to safety and was luckily not injured. One firefighter was injured.

The family says they woke up to the smell of smoke. Luckily, everyone was able to get out safely, and no firefighters were injured. However, a 12-year-old boy had to jump from the roof to escape the flames.

"I got a ring doorbell and it showed smoke coming from over there, so I look out the window and the back of the house was in flames and the little boy was on the roof he was screaming. So I rushed to dial 911 and by that time he had jumped down off the roof, he was crying and screaming and he was running down the street, and the whole house went up in flames in the back," said a neighbor.