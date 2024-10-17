Boo at the Zoo 2024: Enjoy more treats than tricks

Boo At The Zoo
Brian Kramp is there with a preview of this spook-tacular good time.
Boo at the Zoo once again has no-so-spooky attractions for the entire family, complete with "Creatures Of The Night Talks."
Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo learning more about this weekend’s Halloween-themed conversation connections.
Creatures Of The Night Talks
Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo learning more about this weekend’s Halloween themed conversation connections.
Family-friendly fun and activities
Brian Kramp is checking out a "not-so-spooky" feature of this weekend’s fun.
Grab the kids, dress up
Brian Kramp is down on the grounds where you can eat, drink and be scary.
Calling all witches and wizards
Brian Kramp is there with a preview of this spook-tacular good time.
Not-so-spooky attractions
Brian Kramp is at the Milwaukee County Zoo learning more about this weekend’s Halloween themed conversation connections.