Boo at the Zoo: Milwaukee County Zoo offers drive-thru adventure

A new twist on a Halloween tradition at the Milwaukee County Zoo. Christina Van Zelst joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at Boo at the Zoo.

About Boo at the Zoo (website)

It’s time to “get your Spook On” at the Milwaukee County Zoo with “Boo at the Zoo,” sponsored by AAA, this year as a new drive-thru “merry not scary” adventure! Advance online reservations are required for “Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru,” beginning Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 8 a.m. at shop.milwaukeezoo.org/#/SpecialEvents. Boo at the Zoo runs Thursday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

From the comfort of your vehicle, you’ll ride on Zoo pathways (a FIRST in the history of Zoo events!) and take in a variety of Halloween-themed areas, carved pumpkins and illuminated light shows! The ride is specially designed for kids of all ages, AND kids at heart.

The 30-minute, 1.5-mile Halloween ride travels on wide and winding pathways through the Zoo. (For safety purposes, animals are not viewable during these evenings.)

Concession stops will be available along the way to purchase snacks and treats. Merchandise areas will be available to purchase a favorite memento from the first Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru.

Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru Admission:

General Visitors:$55 per carload

Zoo Pass Holders:$50 per carload