Boo At The Zoo Drive-Thru is back

MILWAUKEE - Boo At The Zoo Drive-Thru is back and better than ever! Brian is at the Milwaukee County Zoo with a preview of what to expect during their 1 ½ mile drive-thru Halloween experience.

About Boo At The Zoo (website)

In 2021, Boo at the Zoo will once again be a re-imagined 1.5-mile drive-thru Halloween experience. Guests will ride on Zoo pathways through themed areas, carved pumpkins, light shows, and enjoy Boo at the Zoo all from the comfort of their cars.

New this year! Guests can trick-or-treat from their vehicles! Tasty treats will be handed out along the route.

This event is a merry-not-scary ride, appropriate for kids of all ages, and kids at heart.

Advanced, online tickets are required, and available beginning Sept. 15 at 8 a.m.

Boo at the Zoo Drive-Thru is a fundraiser, and guest participation directly supports the Milwaukee County Zoo and the 2,200+ animals in our care.

Here’s the Spooky Scoop:

Times

5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.*
Timed entry every 30 minutes
*Last car admittance is at 9 p.m.

Fees

General Admission: $55/carload*
Zoo Pass Members: $50/carload* (discount code is BooPass2021)
*A carload is the number of people which cannot exceed the number of seatbelts.

Tickets

Available September 15 at 8 a.m.
Advanced, online tickets only. Tickets will not be available at the Zoo.
Tickets are nonrefundable and not transferable to a different day or time.
Because of the nature of this experience, entry is only at the purchased time.

Vehicle Info

What is permitted: Vehicles that are limited to 20 feet in length x 8 feet high. Motorized vehicles only (i.e. no bikes). Motorcycles are allowed.

What is not permitted: Bikes, RV’s, busses, and vehicles exceeding the size limit