Bomb threat forces evacuation at Wayne's Drive-In in Town of Cedarburg

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Cedarburg
TOWN OF CEDARBURG, Wis. - Wayne's Drive-In in the Town of Cedarburg was evacuated on Friday afternoon, April 16 after the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office received a report that a bomb had exploded there.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. Friday. The business was open and operating at the time of the call. Deputies responded and determined that no bomb had exploded.

Wayne's Drive-In and several surrounding businesses were evacuated and secured to authorities could conduct an investigation.

A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office explosive sniffing K-9 responded to the scene to clear the interior and exterior of the business. No suspicious packages were discovered. Shortly after 3 p.m., the building was deemed safe to the public and the business was allowed to return to normal operations.

Officials say preliminary information suggested this incident was similar to a bomb threat that occurred to a business in the City of West Bend on April 8.

