Boerner Botanical Gardens opens for 2024 season on Wednesday, May 1

Milwaukee County Parks announced on Tuesday, April 30 that Boerner Botanical Gardens will officially open for the 2024 season on Wednesday, May 1.

A news release said, "Thousands of plants bring the seasons to life at the Botanical Gardens, with colorful and fragrant displays laid out in 12 formal gardens. Explore a rose garden, peony garden and daylily garden; stroll under blossoming crabapples; and enjoy the view while at an event in the Garden Room."

Boerner Botanical Gardens is located just 15 minutes outside of Milwaukee in the Village of Hales Corners.

Hours of Operation

Botanical Gardens

Nov. 1 – April 30: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week

May 1 – Sept. 10: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week

Sept. 11 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Education & Visitor Center

May 1 – Oct. 31: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Nov. 1 – April 30: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday – Friday only

Garden House*

May 1 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week

Nov. 1 – April 30: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m., 7 days a week

*Hours may vary due to special events or rentals

Margie's Children's Garden**

May 1 – Aug. 31: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., 7 days a week**

Sept. 1 – Oct. 31: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., 7 days a week

Nov. 1 – April 30: CLOSED

**Thursday nights, in preparation for Concerts in The Gardens, the Children's Garden closes for the day at 4 p.m.

Admission prices (May 1 - Oct. 31)

Milwaukee County Resident, with ID

Adult (18-59) - $8.00

Senior Adult (60+) - $6.00

Junior (3-12) - $6.00

Adult (Group of 20+) - $7.00 (per person)

Junior (Group of 20+) - $5.00 (per person)

Non-Milwaukee County Resident

Adult (18+) - $9.00

Junior (3-12) - $6.00

Adult (Group of 20+) - $8.00 (per person)

Junior (Group of 20+) - $6.00 (per person)

Fee Regardless of Residency, with ID

Student (any age) - $6.00

Military (Veteran or Active Duty) - $6.00

Person with Disability - $6.00

Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens Member - Free

American Horticultural Society Member* - Free

*Note: Each AHS card will admit only the individual whose name is listed on the card and one other person. In the case of a family, couple, or household membership card that does not list individual names, the Botanical Gardens will admit a total of two of the members. A photo ID is required.

