Dashcam, bodycam released: July 2025 chase, shootout with police

The Brief On July 2025, Michael Griffin murdered his ex-girlfriend Victoria Truss, shot her landlord, and wounded a Shorewood police officer (who was saved by his ballistic vest) before fleeing. Following an hours-long manhunt, police pursued Griffin through Milwaukee at speeds reaching 100 mph until his vehicle spun out in the Brewers Hill neighborhood. Griffin was killed in a gun battle with law enforcement; the Milwaukee County DA recently ruled the use of force by the two officers and the FBI agent was legally justified.



For the first time, we are seeing how a police chase and shooting with a murder suspect unfolded. It happened in summer 2025, but police are now releasing the video.

Shooting of Victoria Truss

The backstory:

Victoria Truss was shot and killed early on July 3, 2025 by her ex-boyfriend Michael Griffin.

Griffin had gone to Truss' apartment building and broke into the wrong unit, shooting Truss' landlord. He then went upstairs and shot Truss. She made it outside of the building, but died.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Griffin shot a Shorewood officer who was responding to the scene. That officer was saved by his ballistic vest. But Griffin got away.

The shooting prompted an hours-long manhunt involving at least ten agencies, including the FBI.

Police chase of Griffin

What we know:

Shortly before 9:30 a.m., a Flock camera caught Griffin's black Mercedes. A chase began in Glendale, with the Glendale squad right on Griffin's bumper. A squad pulled around, and an officer got out to toss some stop sticks. But that attempt missed.

The police chase continued south on Port Washington, reaching 80 miles per hour. Multiple squads were involved. The chase then entered Milwaukee city limits – approaching 100 miles per hour. Somehow, the speeding vehicle avoided other traffic at busy intersections.

Police tried again to spin out Griffin's car. In the process, an officer took out a street light at MLK and Center in Milwaukee.

The chase then proceeded into the Harambee neighborhood, and then the Brewers Hill neighborhood, where Griffin's car spun out. That is when Griffin began shooting at police.

Shootout with police

Dig deeper:

A Glendale police officer shot back through his squad windshield, jumped out, and got behind his still moving squad for cover.

What ensued next was nearly a minute-long gun battle between Griffin, a Glendale police officer, a Milwaukee police officer, and an FBI agent. Griffin was later found in the car, dead.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police later found nine spent casings from Griffin's car and 35 spent casings from the guns of the three law enforcement officers.

An autopsy report found Griffin was shot 11 times and his death was not self-inflicted. The medical examiner's office found Griffin had methamphetamine in his system.

Earlier in January, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office said the two officers and the FBI agent were justified in their use of force.