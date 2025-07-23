Body of woman reported missing recovered in Mississippi River

article

The Brief The body of a woman reported missing was recovered from the Mississippi River on Wednesday, July 23. Eliotte Heinz had been reported missing on Sunday. La Crosse police will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.



The La Crosse Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 23, that the body of Eliotte Heinz, who had been reported missing on Sunday, was recovered in the Mississippi River.

Body recovered

What we know:

Officials said in a news release that Heinz's body was recovered around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near Brownsville, Minnesota – south of La Crosse.

La Crosse Police are continuing to investigate and will await the results of an autopsy for an official cause of death.

What they're saying:

"This was not the outcome we had hoped for throughout this search. Our thoughts are with Eliotte’s family, friends and all those who knew Eliotte. We are grateful for the outpouring of support from so many within the La Crosse community, the State of Wisconsin and nationally to locate Eliotte," La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron.

