Expand / Collapse search

Body of man found on interstate in Sauk County

By AP author
Published 
News
Associated Press

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says the death of a man whose body was found on Interstate 90/94 in Sauk County is under investigation.

Authorities were notified shortly after midnight Friday that there was a person down in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Lake Delton.

State troopers and emergency responders arrived and found the 20-year-old man had died. Investigators are trying to determine what happened.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The State Patrol, Lake Delton police and Sauk County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about five hours.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Falls Eagle Scout's wheelchair-accessible picnic tables approved
article

Falls Eagle Scout's wheelchair-accessible picnic tables approved

A Menomonee Falls sophomore is already effecting change, not just for himself but for so many others in his community.

Milwaukee COVID test sites busy
article

Milwaukee COVID test sites busy

The number of COVID-19 tests Milwaukee-are providers are administering daily has risen dramatically over the last month. That higher demand is impacting consumers looking for fast results.

MPS COVID vaccine mandate passed by board

Proof of vaccination or a weekly COVID-19 test has become a term of employment for thousands of Milwaukee Public Schools employees, as outlined in a special school board meeting.