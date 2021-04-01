Body of 1 of 2 missing canoers recovered from Lake Winnebago

article

The body of one of the two canoers presumed drowned in Lake Winnebago has been recovered, according to Fond du Lac County sheriff’s officials.

Sonar devices used by the sheriff and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources search teams produced an image late Wednesday afternoon that sent divers into the water to investigate. They recovered an adult male matching the description of one of the victims.

The search for the second victim was suspended because the sun had set, the winds were strong and temperatures were below freezing, according to the sheriff's office.

The search for the second man resumes Thursday.

Dakota Goldapske and Michael Gohde, both 21, ventured out on the lake Monday night after dark and in choppy conditions. Officials say they were about a mile north of the Fond du Lac River outlet when dispatchers took a 911 call from one of them.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

Sheriff’s officials said at the time of the call, both were still in the canoe, but were thrown into the water a short time later. Neither had a life jacket.

Multiple agencies have been searching for the victims since then while friends and family members wait on shore.