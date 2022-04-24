Body found along Lake Winnebago shore
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A man's body was found partially submerged along the Lake Winnebago shoreline in Friendship in Fond du Lac County Sunday, April 24.
Sheriff's officials said a citizen reported the discovery around 4 p.m.
Preliminary identification was made, but officials are not releasing the man's identity until confirmed by the medical examiner.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
An autopsy was scheduled for Monday morning, and sheriff's officials said a deputy would remain at the scene where the victim was found pending the outcome of the autopsy.
Advertisement