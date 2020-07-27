Body camera video shows officers shooting man accused of killing ex-girlfriend outside Walgreens





MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police on Monday, July 27 released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened May 5 outside Walgreens near 27th Street and North Avenue. This, as part of the department's "Community Briefings" aimed at increasing transparency. While the suspect survived, the victim did not.



"Drop the gun, man, drop the gun," police said in body camera video.



The video recorded on the body cameras of two Milwaukee police officers shows the chaos and confrontation that led to officers shooting 51-year old Willie Jones.









"There is a guy with a gun. He shot her in the head," a 911 caller said.



On May 5, police responded to a shooting outside the Walgreens near 27th and North.



"He's in front of the store, standing by the body," the 911 caller said.



Officers arrived to find Jones standing over the body of Cathy King, with a gun in his right hand.









"All of the commands were ignored by the suspect, who subsequently told the officer to repeatedly shoot or kill him," Officer Tom Casper said.



Seconds later, the video shows Jones pointed his gun at officers, and pulled the trigger. They fired back, hitting Jones in the hand. Jones was treated for his injury, and then taken to jail. He was eventually charged with homicide.



Detectives would later say that Jones went to the Walgreens to confront King — his ex girlfriend. When Jones learned she wasn't at work, he waited in the parking lot for two and a half hours for her to show up.



"When the victim arrives at work, the suspect immediately approached her and shot her multiple times," Casper said.



King died at the scene.





Willie Jones





If convicted of causing her death, Jones could spend the rest of his life in prison.



MPD's Internal Affairs is still reviewing the actions of the two officers who returned fire at Jones.



FOX6 asked Monday whether they have returned to duty and did not hear back.