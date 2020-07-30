Boater on Brown's Lake cited after his pontoon strikes fishing boat

A 69-year-old Burlington man was cited for failure to yield the right of way on Browns Lake in the Town of Burlington Wednesday evening, July 29 -- after his pontoon struck a parked fishing boat.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Deputies were dispatched to the scene. A news release says the Burlington man told deputies that he was not paying attention while turning his boat, which caused him to strike a parked fishing boat. The operator of the parked fishing boat, a 58-year-old Caledonia man, was ejected from his boat.

The operator of the fishing boat did not claim injuries and refused assistance. A 37-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.