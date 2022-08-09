Blue Lotus Center; the benefits of nature

There’s a farm and retreat in West Bend that assists those with profound life challenges
There’s a farm and retreat in West Bend that assists those with profound life challenges of any age by providing accessible outdoor recreational and therapeutic opportunities. Brian Kramp is at The Blue Lotus Center where guests can soak in nature’s beauty.
The team at the Blue Lotus Center understand the benefits of nature
Get ready to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit in a beautiful setting as you immerse yourself in the resources nature has to offer
It was back in 2002 that the Blue Lotus Farm and Retreat Center officially came to life as a non-profit organization
Brian Kramp is in West Bend at Blue Lotus Center where those with physical, developmental, cognitive, emotional, or mental health challenges can visit for a retreat.