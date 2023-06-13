Blood drive: Milwaukee County Zoo offers perks if you donate

article

The Milwaukee County Zoo Blood Drive will be held Monday, June 26 through Wednesday, June 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the zoo’s Peck Center. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows.

All presenting donors will receive free same-day zoo admission, parking, and two free tickets to Summerfest, while supplies last.

The Red Cross asks people to book a time to give blood now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply. Blood donors of all types are needed.

In thanks for helping ensure a strong blood supply, those who come to give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Those who come to give throughout June will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a projector, screen and smokeless firepit.

Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/June.

How to donate blood

To make an appointment, simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.