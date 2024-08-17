Block Build MKE fixes, revitalizes Milwaukee couple's home

article

In Milwaukee’s Amani neighborhood, nearly a dozen homes got a facelift on Saturday, Aug. 17, as part of a revitalization project helping homeowners.

As Amos Wise strums his guitar inside his Milwaukee home, there’s a less soothing sound down the hall, a crew of people are updating his house from the inside out.

"Everyone is so nice, and they’re doing a good job," said Amos Wise.

This renovation work is part of the Block Build MKE.

Block Build MKE

Nearly 600 volunteers spent Saturday morning in the city’s Amani neighborhood.

They performed critical repairs and beautification updates for free.

"I’m so glad to get this taken care of. It’s really been a mess for a while," Wise added. "It means everything in the world to me to get this done."

Amos and Gladys Wise are just some of the homeowners Revitalize Milwaukee chose to help this year.

Amos and Gladys Wise

Bruce Elliott is making sure everything is just right, and you can tell this touches his heart.

"Everybody does it out of their heart, and it just feels right," said Elliott. "I don’t cry at movies. I don’t cry usually, but this just gets me."

Organizers say common projects include building new porches and steps.

Volunteers also handle painting, landscaping, plumbing, yard work and more.

Block Build MKE

"You can transform neighborhoods block by block," added Elliott.

The Wise’s have owned their home since 1973. They’ve made countless memories in it, and this act of kindness to their home adds more joy to their storied lives.

"I thank God for all of them. I really do," said Wise.

This is Block Build MKE’s 24th year.