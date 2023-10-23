blink-182 at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7
MILWAUKEE - blink-182 is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 7, 2024.
Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 am at blink182.com.
The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.