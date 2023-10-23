Expand / Collapse search

blink-182 at Fiserv Forum on Aug. 7

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Entertainment
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Blink-182 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - blink-182 is scheduled to perform at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Aug. 7, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 am at blink182.com. 

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.