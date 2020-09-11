Blake family continues call for justice, DOJ investigation proceeds

As Jacob Blake recovers from the police shooting that sparked unrest in Kenosha last month, his uncle continues the call for justice.

The Blake family wants a fair and focused investigation into the shooting.

"The way we feel, no family, should have to wake up with a 1,000-pound rock on your chest and every morning you have to move it to handle your business," said Justin Blake, Jacob's uncle.

Justin Blake remains emotional nearly three weeks after his nephew was shot in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey.

Family members say Jacob Blake, 29, is partially paralyzed.

"He's doing well considering the circumstances. He's still in a lot of pain," said Justin Blake.

There is still much unknown about what led up to the Aug. 23 shooting. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is leading the investigation.

Justin Blake believes the officers involved should be punished: "We refuse, as the Blake family, to be sidetracked. We're here to get an indictment and to get these guys convicted."

Following the shooting, members of the Blake family met with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

The family did not meet with President Donald Trump during his visit to Kenosha. However, the family has a message for leaders across the country.

"Let me tell them like I'm telling you: We're not here for soft talk and smoke. We need concrete legislation that protects African Americans around this country," said Justin Blake.

The Blake family will hold a "Justice for Jacob" march and rally at King Park in Milwaukee on Saturday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation aims to provide reports of the incident to a prosecutor by Sept. 22 for review.