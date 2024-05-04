Black Men in White Coats youth summit aims to address disparity

article

When it comes to diversity and representation, the medical field has historically faced challenges.

From cauterizing cuts of beef to practicing ultrasounds, the Black Men in White Coats youth summit offered a hands-on experience for Milwaukee kids on Saturday.

"We’re trying to allow these kids to see themselves as they would be in the (operating room)," said Mark Ehioghae, a Medical College of Wisconsin student. "They’re using their hands. They’re being active, they’re getting the feel of what it is to be a surgeon."

The event, held at the Golda Meir School Upper Campus, is designed to increase the number of Black men in the field of medicine through exposure, inspiration and mentorship. Black men like Napsy Isahaku serve as a guiding force.

"These are the beginning steps of surgery, of plastic surgery, of any type of surgery," said Isahaku. "I’m very passionate about making sure we can make health care a workforce that’s more representative of the communities that we serve."

Data shows only 5% of physicians in the U.S. identify as Black, compared to nearly 57% who identify as white.

"Black men in medicine is a big focus of today because they are the least adequately represented demographic that we have data for," said Dr. Ugwuji Maduekwe, who helped organize the youth summit. "Black men in the United States have the worst health outcomes, and we also know that their health outcomes are better when they’re taken care of by physicians who look like them."

Saturday's message was: If you see it, you can be it.

"There are also real consequences, positive consequences, to putting more Black physicians before Black patients and other patients," said Dr. Ian Martin with MCW.

The kids who attended the summit have dreams of one day helping others. Ehioghae hopes that dream is not lost.

"No dream is too big. I’m a testimony of that, you will be a testimony of that," he said. "Find your right mentor and keep pushing forward. I promise you, you’ll get to where I am today."

This was the first time Black Men in White Coats came to Milwaukee. Around 500 people signed up to attend.