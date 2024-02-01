Black History Month recognition, Milwaukee mayor honors 5 people

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson celebrated the start of Black History Month with a Recognition Ceremony Thursday, Feb. 1.

"It costs nothing, absolutely nothing, to be kind," Johnson said. "All of us should internalize that."

Five people were recognized for their contributions to the city, even though some honorees did not seek out the honor.

"Forty years of my life has been spent as an educator, so what I do, I do out of love, and I do out of a respect for the families and citizens and educators of Milwaukee," said honoree Rogers Onick.

"I didn't think I needed to be recognized."

The honorees shared stories and discussed their achievements. In addition to Onick, those honorees included Michelle Pitts-Luckett, Tiffany Terry, Ruben Hopkins and Ed Hennings – who said he got a second chance and is making the most of it.

Hennings said he started driving truck and cutting hair every day after he was released from prison halfway through his sentence. He then started a show business and made changes to his life. The mayor presented him as a tenacious business leader.

Thursday's event was the second of annual Black History Month Recognition Ceremony.