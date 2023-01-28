After prison, Milwaukee man's trucking business delivers inspiration

A Milwaukee man who spent nearly half his life in prison has done more than turn his own life around; he's helping others in the city.

One of Go Time Trucking's goals is to help people who are struggling in life get back into the driver's seat. It's not just about trucks delivering items, but inspiration.

"He's an example for everybody, because so many of us we are Ed. His story is our story," said employee Todd Jones.

Milwaukee-born Ed Hennings says he's in the "inspiration" business. He is the first to tell you: When he was young, he took the wrong road in life.

"I said, ‘Who am I fooling trying to go to school do all these good things. I really belong back with guys in the neighborhood just making the fast money,’" Hennings said. "Once you go one way down that road, change is the hardest thing for any human being on earth."

A big change came when Hennings went to prison in 1996, convicted of first-degree reckless homicide. He said he used his 20 years in prison to build momentum and turn things around.

"Your struggle is actually a blessing," he said.

Hennings got out of prison in 2016 and went on to start a barbershop, his own shoe line and his company Go Time Trucking.

"You just keep chugging away," Hennings said. "People see ‘Ed did it. Ed was gone for this length of time, so I think I can do it.’"

Now, he wants to lead by example – giving employees like Jones the key to rerouting their lives.

"Me myself, I was in prison for 25 years. I went in when I was 15 years old," Jones said.

Hennings' other employees have similar backgrounds and, now, new direction.

"We see Ed, it’s like a walking example of a billboard of what we can be, but it’s also an accountability thing because there’s no excuses," said Jones.

"Whether it be in prison or out here in the free world, there’s a lot of brokenness, so people need some inspiration and to know they can do it," Hennings said.

Hennings holds Zoom calls every Saturday to help people learn how to get into the business and into a truck of their own. He has information about those classes available online.