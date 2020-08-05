'Bit of a surprise:' Businesses hurt by COVID-19 hoped to bounce back during DNC, now essentially virtual

Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, Aug. 5, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual. The announcement marked a heartbreaking end to what was supposed to be a major economic boost for local businesses and a chance for the world to see what Milwaukee has to offer.

Carnevor

After closing for more than four months amid the pandemic, upscale Milwaukee restaurant Carnevor was hoping to make its comeback with help from the Democratic National Convention.

"We're doing a really deep clean right now, and we're going to get it open that week," said Omar Shaikh, owner.

That was the plan until Wednesday when Shaikh learned that Biden would no longer be coming to Wisconsin to accept the nomination.

"We weren't sure, but I still felt that something was happening, but it was a little bit of a surprise," said Shaikh.

Cambria Hotel

Similarly, the doors at Cambria Hotel reopened July 1st in anticipation of the convention. Sales and Marketing Director Tara Wurtz said nearly all 132 rooms were booked for the event -- reservations she fears will likely be canceled.

"How do you backfill that in such a short amount of time? So it is concerning because we brought employees back for this," said Wurtz. "This is a city that is very near and dear to my heart. Pre-COVID, we were rounding the bend to an amazing, memorable type of year. It was our opportunity, and I don't know when we're going to get this opportunity for the world to see us again."

Joe Biden

Neither the Biden campaign nor DNC officials offered details about how Biden might accept the nomination, which even in the pandemic could be a made-for-screen event that reaches tens of millions of voters via television and online.

A DNC official said all speakers and presenters for the Aug. 17-24 convention are now expected to speak from remote locations.