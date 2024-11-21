Bishop Richard Sklba died 'peacefully in his sleep'

article

The Archdiocese of Milwaukee announced on Thursday, Nov. 21 the passing of The Most Reverend Richard Sklba, Auxiliary Bishop Emeritus of Milwaukee. The archdiocese said in a news release, the bishop "died peacefully in his sleep overnight. May he rest in peace."

"He always had a love for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and generously spent his life in service," said Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki. "Bishop Sklba was a gentleman, a scholar and always a true Christian."

Bishop Sklba's biography on the archdiocese website says, in part, "Bishop Richard J. Sklba was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on September 11, 1935, and was baptized at Holy Trinity Parish on September 30, 1935.

"When ordained as an auxiliary bishop for the Archdiocese of Milwaukee by Archbishop Weakland on December 19, 1979, Bishop Sklba became one of America’s youngest bishops.

"On September 11, 2010, the occasion of his 75th birthday, Bishop Sklba, as required by canon law, submitted his resignation. On October 18, 2010, the Feast of St. Luke the Evangelist, Pope Benedict XVI accepted Bishop Sklba's resignation."