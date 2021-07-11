Bikers raise money for youth burn victims in Muskego

Riding for a cause, a group of bikers took a chance on the weather and took part in a motorcycle ride Sunday, July 11 to raise money for youth burn victims, impacting kids across Wisconsin.

Tom Kocher is a retired Wauwatosa police officer, a volunteer for the Wisconsin firefighters association and a biker.

"Bikers have a different idea of life," he said. "We help people. Our goal in life is to make sure everybody is happy, especially the children."

For the past three years, his passion for young burn victims has grown into what is now a joint effort in raising money to send them to a summer camp for burned/injured youth free of charge.

"When they go to the camp, they’re just normal kids," said Kocher. "They all have no vision of their injuries, and they just have fun for a whole week."

Supporting burn victims is one of the many missions of the firefighter foundation; 100% of the profits from this event will go to the foundation.

"Burn Camp builds self-confidence, promotes healing and life beyond their injuries and builds a community and network that can last a lifetime," said Michael Wos, Professional Firefighters of Wisconsin Charitable Foundation executive director.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The bikers are passionate about the kids, too.

"Their courage and the fact they don’t let it slow them down, that’s a great message to the rest of us," said Joe Schwark.

"If you saw the kids, you would realize they’re special, and they mean a lot to me," said Kocher.

Advertisement

If you weren't able to come out to Sunday's event, you can still make a donation.