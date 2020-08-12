Big East suspends all fall sports competitions due to COVID-19 pandemic

The Big East Conference and its member institutions -- including Marquette University -- announced on Wednesday, Aug. 12 that all fall sports competition will be suspended for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference will assess alternate options for fall sports, including the possibility of holding those competitions in the spring of 2021.

The decision was made in consultation with a conference task force which included administrators, student-athletes and national experts in global pandemic, among others.

Men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and field hockey are affected by the decision. Fall sports competing in their non-traditional seasons -- such as baseball, golf and tennis -- will also not be held.



Student-athletes will be allowed to participate in other team activities, such as practices, as long as they abide by campus policies, public health guidelines and NCAA regulations.

The conference's task force will continue to monitor COVID-19 as it makes decisions on winter and spring sports schedules.