Big Bend proposed sports complex; public hearing on rezoning land

The Brief A public meeting Thursday night in the Village of Big Bend could pave the way for a planned 150-acre sports complex. It would be situated right across the border from the Village of Vernon. The development would include dozens of athletic fields, indoor facilities and commercial businesses.



A public hearing will be held Thursday night, Jan. 29, in the Village of Big Bend to discuss a proposed sports complex.

The meeting is about whether to rezone part of the property from residential to commercial.

Proposed sports complex

What we know:

Plans posted on the Village of Big Bend website show a roughly 150-acre development known as the Breck Athletic Complex could begin construction as early as next year and be built in phases through 2030.

Plans for the Breck Athletic Complex include six turf baseball fields, one championship field, seven full-sized soccer fields, four lacrosse fields and about 150,000 square feet of indoor athletic space. The project would also include a hotel, gas station, restaurant and retail development.

Residents concerned

Dig deeper:

While the development would be located in Big Bend, Vernon residents say they fear their voices will not be heard in the approval process.

Residents worry about increased noise and light pollution, traffic congestion and potential impacts on property values. If approved, the Trimborns’ bedroom window would face the sports complex.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Eric Weishaar, a spokesperson for the developer, said the more than $170 million project would bring significant economic benefits to the region.

"We’ve tried to design it in such a way that there’s some buffering between those properties – for sound and light and things like that," Weishaar said.