Big Bend crash, 16 dogs in van uninjured

The Big Bend Fire Department responded to a crash on Friday, Dec. 31 involving a cargo van carrying 16 dogs that had rolled over on Interstate 43.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near State Highway 164. The dogs were being transported from Austin, Texas to a Washington County animal shelter.

All 16 dogs were checked and had no apparent injuries. The van's driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Washington County Humane Society also responded, the fire department said, and all 16 dogs were taken to their facility.

The cause of the single-vehicle accident is being investigated by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department.

