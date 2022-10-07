Big batch of Breakfast Burritos: recipe

The Packers take on the Giants early Sunday morning in London – and why not wake up with a fresh new spin on game day snacks.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe.

Big Batch of Breakfast Burritos

Ingredients:

18 eggs

1/2 cup milk or water

Salt and pepper

3 to 4 tablespoons butter

1 pound bulk breakfast sausage, cooked and crumbled

1 bag (32 ounces) frozen cubed hash brown or O’Brien potatoes, thawed

3 to 4 cups shredded cheddar cheese

12 to 16 (8 to 12 inch) flour tortillas

Foil

Directions:

Whisk together the eggs with milk or water. Season with salt and pepper. Melt butter in a big non-stick skillet. Add eggs and cook until they are still a little soft. Don’t overcook the eggs!

Place hash browns, scrambled eggs, cheese and sausage in a big bowl. Toss gently. Heat a few of the flour tortillas at a time in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds to soften. Remove them from microwave. Place some of the egg mixture down the center of each tortilla. Fold burrito style, folding the short ends in first and wrapping the long ends around. Wrap each burrito individually in foil. Repeat process using all the tortillas.

Put the burritos in large re-sealable plastic gallon size bags and freeze them. When you’re ready to eat, take the burritos out of the freezer the night before and let them thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake on a baking sheet for 15 to 20 minutes or until they are heated through. You can also take the foil off and heat in the microwave. Serve with sour cream and salsa if you want. These keep in the freezer for about 3 months.