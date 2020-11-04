Expand / Collapse search

Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race

By Scott Bauer
Associated Press

Milwaukee ballot counting is 100% completed

MADISON, Wis. - President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount. More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person.

The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.

Dem Mark Pocan wins reelection to 2nd Congressional District
Democrat Mark Pocan won reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Glenn Grothman reelected to US House
Glenn Grothman has held Wisconsin's 6th Congressional District seat for three terms.