Razor-thin margin separates Biden, Trump in Wisconsin race

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are locked in a tight race in Wisconsin as the nation’s eyes turn to the same Midwestern battlegrounds that decided the election four years ago.

Biden had a lead of less than three-tenths of a percentage point over Trump early Wednesday morning as counties around the state coped with a flood of absentee ballots prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That margin is narrow enough for Trump to request a recount. More than 1.9 million people resorted to mail-in voting or voted early in person.

The counting of those ballots could not begin until the polls opened Tuesday, delaying the reporting of results.