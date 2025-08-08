Bicyclist struck by semi trailer in Mayville, teen taken by Flight for Life

article

The Brief A bicyclist was injured after being struck by the trailer of a semi-truck on Aug. 7 in Mayville. The 19-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by Flight for Life. The semi-truck driver left the scene. A witness followed the truck as it drove out of town and relayed information back to law enforcement.



A bicyclist was taken to the hospital by Flight for Life after a crash involving a semi on Thursday, Aug. 7 in Dodge County.

Semi hits bicyclist

What we know:

The crash occurred around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street and Bridge Street in the City of Mayville.

The initial investigation shows a 19-year-old Mayville woman was riding her bike southbound on North Main Street at Bridge Street when she was struck by the trailer of a semi-truck that was traveling southbound through the intersection.

The 19-year-old woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken by Flight for Life to Aurora Summit Hospital in the Town of Oconomowoc.

The semi-truck driver left the scene.

Witness follows truck driver

Dig deeper:

A witness followed the truck as it drove out of town and relayed information back to law enforcement.

Officers located the semi in the Village of Hustisford and identified the driver.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 65-year-old man from Michigan, was not injured.

Initial interviews with the driver indicate that he was unaware that he struck the bicyclist.

Names are being withheld at this time as the crash remains under investigation by the City of Mayville Police Department.