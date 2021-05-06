Betty Brinn Children's Museum reopens for members

It's a big day for Betty Brinn Children's Museum as they reopen for members
Brian is at the museum with more information on what parents and kids can expect to enjoy on their return.
The Betty Brinn Children's Museum inspires all children to wonder and explore their world through play and innovative, hands-on learning experiences
Brian is checking out a few of their pop-up experiences that families can expect to see once they come back to the museum.
Betty Brinn Children's Museum is full of interactive exhibits and engaging educational programs that promote school readiness through fun activities!
Brian is with the Museum's Director of Education previewing an activity that both kids and parents will enjoy.
The Museum features interactive exhibits and engaging educational programs that promote school readiness, including the development of early literacy, beginning math and science concepts, and problem-solving, physical and social skills.
If your child loves trains, Betty Brinn Children's Museum may be your next stop for a little fun!
Brian is checking out the levers, dials, buttons and sound effects on the museum's train that help kids build important school-readiness skills.
For caregivers, the Museum provides important information on early childhood brain development, learning styles and effective parenting skills.
The organization is committed to ensuring access by all children and families, offering outreach programs that serve disadvantaged children and families, including low-income and those with special needs.
Have you ever seen videos of the guy that raps Dr. Suess books?
Get ready for a new experience at Betty Brinn Children's Museum as Brian introduces us to the museum's newest partner and his production set.
As an industry leader, the Museum creates high-quality, academic-based exhibit products for peer organizations and family-friendly venues around the world.
To celebrate they've added an actor and writer, known for his StoryRaps to their team
Brian is with Milwaukee's own Wes Tank who is best known for rapping Dr. Seuss books over Dr. Dre beats.