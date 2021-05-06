Betty Brinn Children's Museum reopens for members

It's a big day for Betty Brinn Children's Museum as they reopen for members. Brian is at the museum with more information on what parents and kids can expect to enjoy on their return.

About Betty Brinn Children's Museum (website)

Our Mission

Inspire all children to wonder and explore their world through play and innovative, hands-on learning experiences.

Our Services

The Museum features interactive exhibits and engaging educational programs that promote school readiness, including the development of early literacy, beginning math and science concepts, and problem-solving, physical and social skills.

For caregivers, the Museum provides important information on early childhood brain development, learning styles and effective parenting skills.

The organization is committed to ensuring access by all children and families, offering outreach programs that serve disadvantaged children and families, including low-income and those with special needs.

As an industry leader, the Museum creates high-quality, academic-based exhibit products for peer organizations and family-friendly venues around the world.