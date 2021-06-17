The best, worst US states to live in this year: report

If you’re thinking about moving to a new state, you might want to consider New Jersey, according to a new report.

This week, WalletHub published a report on the best states to live in 2021 and New Jersey was at the top of the list.

Meanwhile, New Mexico was found to be the worst state to live in this year.

For its report, the personal finance website compared all 50 U.S. states based on 52 measurements within five categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Some of those 52 measurements included cost of living , unemployment rate, income growth, bankruptcy rate, high school graduation rate, life expectancy, average hours worked per week, access to public transportation, violent crime rate and total law enforcement employees per capita.

However, WalletHub didn’t just find the overall ranking. The website also found how states performed based on individual metrics. For example, WalletHub found that Iowa has the lowest housing costs , while California has the highest.

Oregon reportedly has the highest income growth, while Alaska has the lowest.

WalletHub also found that Maine has the lowest crime rate, while New Mexico has the highest.

Meanwhile, California, Florida, New York and Texas all tied for the most restaurants per capita, while North Dakota has the fewest restaurants per capita.

To see the overall ranking, here are the best and worst states to live in this year, according to WalletHub.

10 Best States to Live In

1. New Jersey

2. Massachusetts

3. New York

4. Idaho

5. Minnesota

6. Wisconsin

7. Utah

8. New Hampshire

9. Iowa

10. Pennsylvania

10 Worst States to Live In

41. Alabama

42. Hawaii

43. Oklahoma

44. Nevada

45. Arkansas

46. South Carolina

47. Mississippi

48. Louisiana

49. Alaska

50. New Mexico

