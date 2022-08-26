Best Ever Bruschetta: recipe
Not only is there still time to get out and enjoy the summer – it's a perfect time to use those vegetables from your garden. T
The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp to share a Bruschetta recipe.
Ingredients:
4 Cups ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
2 Tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for brushing on bread
3 Medium garlic cloves, divided
4 to 6 Leaves fresh basil, chopped
2 Teaspoons dried Italian seasoning
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1/2 Cup freshly shredded Parmesan Cheese
1 Medium baguette, cut into 1/2 inch slices
Directions:
Combine tomatoes, 2 cloves minced garlic, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper in a glass or plastic bowl. Stir well. Cover and let sit on the counter for 15 to 20 minutes. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place sliced bread on a cookie sheet. Brush sliced bread with a little olive oil. Season each piece with a little Italian seasoning and a pinch of salt. Bake bread for 15 to 20 minutes until crispy and golden. Remove bread and place on serving platter. Rub the toasted bread pieces on each side with cut surface of the remaining peeled garlic clove. Spoon some of the tomato mixture over each bread slice and then sprinkle with shredded Parmesan cheese. Eat right away!