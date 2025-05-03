Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc promotes inclusion

Help support the inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) by taking part in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc.

There will be music, easy dance lessons, limbo contest, friendship bracelet making, face painting, inflatables for jumping, bean bag toss and giant Jenga.

The walk is taking place at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Saturday, May 3.

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

As a bonus, you can meet Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick!

