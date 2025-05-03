Expand / Collapse search

Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc promotes inclusion

By
Published  May 3, 2025 8:01am CDT
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Tim Brown joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the Best Buddies Friendship Walk happening in Oconomowoc.

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Help support the inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) by taking part in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc.

There will be music, easy dance lessons, limbo contest, friendship bracelet making, face painting, inflatables for jumping, bean bag toss and giant Jenga.

The walk is taking place at the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park on Saturday, May 3.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Check-in is at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremonies at 10 a.m.

As a bonus, you can meet Brewers right fielder Sal Frelick!

To learn more, click here.

Spirit of inclusion at Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Elizabeth Barham joined FOX6 WakeUp with more on the Best Buddies Friendship Walk and what it means to her.

Taking part in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Lanisha Hale and her son joined FOX6 WakeUp to share her personal reason for taking part in the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc

Casey Jensen joined FOX6 WakeUp to share more about the celebration of inclusion at the Best Buddies Friendship Walk in Oconomowoc.

.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsOconomowocThings To Do