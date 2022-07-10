Belgium kayaker rescue, Harrington Beach State Park

Two kayakers, men in their 20s from Illinois, were rescued in Belgium Sunday night, July 10 after their kayaks tipped.

Multiple crews were called out to Harrington Beach State Park around 7:30 p.m. after the men called the Coast Guard to report the incident. Sheriff's officials were notified by the Coast Guard and learned one kayaker was stranded on top of a kayak, and the second kayaker was missing.

By 8:30 p.m., the Coast Guard notified that both had been rescued.

Officials said weather and water conditions played a role, with the men starting out near the County Highway D boat launch before the wind shifted and caused their kayaks to tip.

The men were taken to the Port Washington Marina and officials said they are OK.

One of the kayaks was recovered, while another hasn't been found.