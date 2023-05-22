Belgium house, garage fire, home a total loss

article

There were no injuries when a garage fire spread to a home in Belgium on Monday, May 22.

It happened around 2 p.m.

Belgium fire officials said there were no hydrants in the area, so tenders had to haul in water.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, including pets, and no firefighters were hurt.

The house was deemed a total loss.

The cause is under investigation.