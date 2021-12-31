Beer boiled shrimp: recipe

While some are out partying unit up on New Year's Eve – others are choosing to be at home.

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious appetizer you can make at home.

Beer Boiled Shrimp

Ingredients:

2 to 3 cups water

2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer

2 bay leaves

1 tablespoon whole black peppercorns

2 tablespoons celery seed

2 cloves garlic, peeled

2 to 3 pounds shrimp

2 lemons

Advertisement

Directions:

Combine water, beer, garlic, a few slices of lemon and seasonings in a large pot and bring to a boil over high heat. Add shrimp. Cover; remove from heat and let stand 5 to 8 minutes or just until shrimp turn pink. Drain and chill shrimp. Serve chilled with Seriously Good Cocktail Sauce and lemon wedges.