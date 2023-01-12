Beef tri-tip roast with rosemary garlic vegetables: recipe

Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare beef tri-tip roast with rosemary garlic vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved

2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths

2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges

Seasoning:

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

COOKING:

Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.

Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.

Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)

Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.

ALTERNATIVE COOKING METHOD