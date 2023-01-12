Beef tri-tip roast with rosemary garlic vegetables: recipe
Angelica Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to prepare beef tri-tip roast with rosemary garlic vegetables.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 beef Tri-Tip Roast (1-1/2 to 2 pounds)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 12 small red-skinned potatoes, halved
- 2 medium red, yellow or green bell peppers, cut into eighths
- 2 medium sweet onions, cut into 1-inch wedges
Seasoning:
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary leaves
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
COOKING:
Heat oven to 425°F. Combine seasoning ingredients; press 1/2 onto beef Tri-Tip Roast. Combine remaining seasoning with oil and vegetables in large bowl; toss.
Place roast on rack in shallow roasting pan. Place vegetables around roast. Do not add water or cover. Roast in 425°F oven 30 to 40 minutes for medium rare; 40 to 50 minutes for medium doneness.
Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.)
Meanwhile increase oven temperature to 475°F. Remove peppers. Continue roasting potatoes and onions 10 minutes or until tender and lightly browned. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.
ALTERNATIVE COOKING METHOD
- Recipe can be made in a 8-quart Air Fryer. Heat Air Fryer to 350°F. Place roast in Air Fryer basket Roast at 350°F for 30 minutes. Once the timer goes off flip the roast, add in your potatoes and continue to cook for 30 to 40 minutes. for medium rare; 30 to 40 minutes for medium doneness. Remove roast when instant-read thermometer registers 135°F for medium rare; 150°F for medium. Transfer to board; tent with foil. Let stand 20-25 minutes. (Temperature will continue to rise about 10°F to reach 145°F for medium rare; 160°F for medium.). Add remaining vegetables to the Air Fryer with the potatoes and continue to cook for another 10 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Carve roast across the grain. Serve with vegetables.