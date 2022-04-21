Beef spring rolls with carrots and cilantro: recipe

How about something sweet and savory for dinner? Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share the recipe for beef spring rolls with carrots and cilantro.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless or Top Round Steak, cut 3/4 to 1 inch thick or Flank Steak

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons stir-fry sauce and marinade, divided

8 rice paper wrappers (8 to 9 inch diameter)

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro

Additional prepared stir-fry sauce and marinade (optional)

COOKING:

Cut beef steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine 1/4 cup stir-fry sauce and beef in medium bowl. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes to 2 hours.

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef.

Fill large bowl with warm water. Dip 1 rice paper wrapper into water for a few seconds or just until moistened. Rice paper will still be firm but will continue to soften during assembly. Place on work surface.

Spoon 1/4 cup beef, 2 tablespoons carrots and 2 tablespoons cilantro evenly in a row across center of wrapper, leaving 1-inch border on right and left sides; drizzle with about 1 teaspoon reserved stir-fry sauce. Fold right and left sides of wrapper over filling. Fold bottom edge up over filling and roll up tightly. Repeat with remaining wrappers and filling ingredients. Cut each spring roll diagonally in half. Serve with additional stir-fry sauce, if desired.