Beef Muffuletta Burger: recipe

It's Memorial Day weekend and people across the country are getting ready to fire up the grill.

Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a unique and easy Muffuletta burger.

Beef Muffuletta Burger

INGREDIENTS:

1 recipe Cajun-Style Beef Sausage

8 ounces salami, diced

6 slices provolone cheese

1/2 cup olive tapenade

1/2 cup chopped giardinera

1 large sheepherder loaf, about 8 inches in diameter

2 cups shredded lettuce

2 large tomatoes, thinly sliced

COOKING:

Prepare Cajun-Style Beef Sausage; add salami, mixing thoroughly but gently. Form sausage mixture into 1 large burger patty, 8 to 9 inches in diameter and 3/4 inch thick. Place patty on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 10 to 11 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning once. Use 2 grill spatulas for easier flipping. During the last 2 minutes of cooking, top patty with cheese and allow to melt.

Cook's Tip:

Cajun-Style Beef Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (93% or leaner), 1 tablespoon liquid smoke, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/2 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika, 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper, 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves in a large bowl mixing lightly but thoroughly.

Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Meanwhile, combine tapenade and giardiniera in small bowl. Cut shepherd loaf in half horizontally. Scoop out extra bread from middle of both halves, as desired. Toast loaf on grill for 2 to 3 minutes, if desired. Line bottom of bread with lettuce and tomato; top with burger. Top burger with tapenade mixture, close sandwich. Cut into 8 wedges.



ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

