Beef Council offers up a PB&J with a twist
Don't knock it before you try it. Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council is in with a twist on the classic PB&J.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 cup chopped green onions
- 2-1/2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
- 2 tablespoons grape jelly
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed
- 1/4 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts
COOKING:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, if necessary. Return beef to skillet; season with pepper.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Stir in green onions, peanut butter, jelly and soy sauce; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peanut butter and jelly are melted.
Spoon beef mixture evenly onto tortillas; sprinkle with peanuts. Roll up.
Advertisement
For more details, visit their website.