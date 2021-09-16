Beef Council offers up a PB&J with a twist

Don't knock it before you try it. Angie Horkan of the Wisconsin Beef Council is in with a twist on the classic PB&J.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

2-1/2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons grape jelly

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, if necessary. Return beef to skillet; season with pepper.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in green onions, peanut butter, jelly and soy sauce; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peanut butter and jelly are melted.

Spoon beef mixture evenly onto tortillas; sprinkle with peanuts. Roll up.

Advertisement

For more details, visit their website.