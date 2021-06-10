Beaver Dam theft, pursuit ends in serious crash

Beaver Dam police were called to a store near Spring Street and Knaup Drive around 8:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a retail theft in progress.

The caller said a man and woman putting items into a garbage can and they were removing the garbage from the store. The first arriving officer witnessed the retail theft suspects exit the store and put the stolen items into their vehicle.

The suspects refused officer commands to stop.

Three suspects then fled in the vehicle southbound on Spring Street and eventually exited the city on County Highway W with Beaver Dam officers in pursuit.

Several minutes later, the pursuit was terminated because the vehicle was no longer in sight of officers.

At 8:43 am, a Beaver Dam officer found the vehicle to be stopped at 201 S. Spring St. At that time, the officer took the original driver of the pursuit into custody. The other occupants of the vehicle refused commands to stop, and a female fled in the vehicle with a male passenger.

The vehicle traveled at high rates of speed on S. Spring Street and refused to stop, whereupon State Patrol initiated the second pursuit of this vehicle.

The vehicle continued onto the northbound off-ramp to Highway 151 at Highway G. The driver of the vehicle continued at a high rate of speed southbound in the northbound lanes. State Patrol continued to follow the vehicle until the vehicle lost control and ultimately crashed into a truck traveling northbound. This occurred on Highway 151 near DE.

The female driver and male passenger of the suspect vehicle sustained critical injuries and were transported from the scene. The driver of the truck who was struck by the suspect vehicle was uninjured.

It was confirmed that the suspect vehicle was previously reported as stolen from Portage, Wisconsin, and the female driver had multiple warrants for her arrest.

All three suspects from this incident will be charged with multiple offenses.

