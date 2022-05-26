Beaver Dam school bus fire, no injuries reported

article

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was called to a school bus fire Thursday afternoon, May 26.

The fire was reported behind a gas station near Crystal Lake Park just after 1 p.m.

Before the fire department arrived, a Badger Bus employee tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher. Other workers moved several other buses that were nearby – preventing the fire from spreading.

Once firefighters arrived and began fighting the fire, it was brought under control in "five minutes." Units remained at the scene for 45 minutes to make sure the fire was completely extinguished and to perform mop-up operations.

Officials did not note any reported injuries related to the fire.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department reminds residents that the fire department offers fire extinguisher training. If you or your business would like more information on fire extinguishers or training, call 920-887-4609.