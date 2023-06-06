Beaver Dam Project Lifesaver; missing child found while officers trained

A training session for a police department turns into a real-life emergency – and technology made all the difference.

Every minute counts when a person goes missing.

"It’s a very stressful situation," said Lt. Jeremiah Johnson of the Beaver Dam Police Department.

It is something Beaver Dam police prepare for.

On Monday, June 5, their training with Project Lifesaver came into use.

"It was a legitimate call, a child was missing," Johnson said.

Lt. Johnson said one thing helped their search – the child was previously signed up for Project Lifesaver.

Beaver Dam police used a tool, typed in the child’s frequency numbers, and found the child in only eleven minutes.

"The goal was accomplished we were able to reunite a son with his father," said Officer Joseph Salazar.

The program has been around since 2018. In that time, Johnson said they only have had two missing calls.

"It’s a series of shots in the dark if you have Project Lifesaver," Johnson said.

Johnson said with the technology, they can track children and adults with disabilities if they go missing.

