Beaver Dam police chase; driver of stolen vehicle gets stuck in snow

Beaver Dam police have a person in custody following a police chase that ended with the driver getting stuck in the snow near the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

Officials said just after 3 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 26, Beaver Dam police took a report of a stolen vehicle. While officers were at the residence investigating the incident, the suspected stolen vehicle drove past the house. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop – at which time the driver did not stop and a traffic pursuit ensued. The vehicle eventually got stuck in the snow near the Dodge County Fairgrounds.

The driver exited the vehicle but did not obey the commands of the officers on scene. K-9 Boomer was deployed and the driver was taken into custody a short time later.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital and later transported to the Dodge County Jail.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Juneau EMS.