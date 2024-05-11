Beaver Dam motorcycle crash; woman dead, man seriously injured

article

A Dodge County motorcycle crash left one person dead and another with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning, May 11.

It happened on State Highway 33 near Thompson Road in the town of Beaver Dam. The sheriff's office said a passerby reported the crash around 10:30 a.m.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the sheriff's office said a group of motorcycles was headed east on STH-33 and started to slow down – possibly due to a vehicle turning into a driveway – when the involved motorcycle lost control. Both people on the motorcycle were ejected.

The operator, a 42-year-old Beaver Dam man, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The passenger, a 50-year-old Beaver Dam woman, died at the Dodge County Fairgrounds, where a medical helicopter landing zone site had been set up.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet, which the sheriff's office said was a factor in the seriousness of the injuries.