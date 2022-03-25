Beaver Dam Lake dog rescue; firefighters utilized ice rescue training

article

Firefighters in Beaver Dam put their knowledge and skills with ice rescue training to good use on Friday, March 25.

They were dispatched to Beaver Dam Lake – where they rescued a dog from the lake early Friday.

Kudos to these heroes.

Beaver Dam Fire Department rescues dog from Beaver Dam Lake

