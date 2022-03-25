Beaver Dam Lake dog rescue; firefighters utilized ice rescue training

article
Beaver Dam Fire Department rescues dog from Beaver Dam Lake
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Firefighters in Beaver Dam put their knowledge and skills with ice rescue training to good use on Friday, March 25.
They were dispatched to Beaver Dam Lake – where they rescued a dog from the lake early Friday.
Kudos to these heroes.
