Expand / Collapse search

Beaver Dam Lake dog rescue; firefighters utilized ice rescue training

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Beaver Dam
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Beaver Dam Fire Department rescues dog from Beaver Dam Lake

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Firefighters in Beaver Dam put their knowledge and skills with ice rescue training to good use on Friday, March 25.

They were dispatched to Beaver Dam Lake – where they rescued a dog from the lake early Friday.

Kudos to these heroes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Beaver Dam Fire Department rescues dog from Beaver Dam Lake

Beaver Dam Fire Department rescues dog from Beaver Dam Lake

36th and Clarke homicide: Milwaukee man charged back in Wisconsin
article

36th and Clarke homicide: Milwaukee man charged back in Wisconsin

Simone Hughes, a Milwaukee man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting, is back in Wisconsin. Hughes has been in an Iowa jail since January.

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed
article

Washington County fatal crash: 41-year-old driver killed

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a single-vehicle, fatal crash that occurred on I-41 in the Town of Addison around 8 a.m. Friday.

Kenosha shooting near 43rd and Sheridan, police seek suspects
article

Kenosha shooting near 43rd and Sheridan, police seek suspects

Kenosha police are looking for suspects after a shooting near 43rd and Sheridan. Police said shots were fired at an SUV and hit a house.

New Berlin woman celebrates 100th birthday

Josephine Lewein celebrated her 100th birthday in New Berlin on Thursday, March 24.