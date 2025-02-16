Beaver Dam Lake dangerous ice warning issued; 3 snowmobiles fall through

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is urging caution on a section of Beaver Dam Lake. This follows after three snowmobiles broke through the ice within a 24-hour period.

What we know:

Officials have identified an area north-northeast of Evergreen Island, near the lake’s southern end, to be dangerous following recent snowfall. According to local residents, this section was open water until recently, and a thin layer of ice is now concealed by snow.

The first incident occurred on Feb. 15, when two snowmobiles traveling together went through the ice. Both riders were able to get out of the water and were brought to shore by a passerby. The two riders had returned home by the time first responders arrived. No injuries were reported.

The second incident was on Feb. 16. Emergency crews responded to a report of a snowmobile breaking through the ice in the same area. The rider was rescued by the Beaver Dam Fire Department hovercraft and brought to shore. The rider was also not injured.

The sheriff’s office has released a map marking the location of these incidents but urges that this is not the only potentially unsafe area on the lake. They are also advising residents to check with local bait shops for the most recent ice conditions and remind the public that no ice is ever completely safe.