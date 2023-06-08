Beaver Dam house fire near 3rd and Lincoln

A fire broke out on a porch spreading to a house near 3rd and Lincoln in Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 8.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office said they received a report of a fire around 7:30 p.m. The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded quickly and deployed several hose lines. Firefighter was able to bring the fire under control within half an hour.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Courtesy: Paul Jones

Two residents were home at the time of the fire. One resident was able to promptly exit the building. The second resident was upstairs and had to escape through a second-story window onto the roof. Neighbors were able to safely assist him off the roof.