Beaver Dam fatal crash: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

Two people are dead, and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries, after a crash in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved a Kia and Mazda on US-151 near County Highway B just after 2 p.m.

Initial investigation found the Mazda was headed north, but driving the wrong way in the southbound lane. The Kia was headed southbound, and the two collided head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Kia died while being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of US-151 were closed for roughly three hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Dodge County medical examiner.

