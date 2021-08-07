Expand / Collapse search

Beaver Dam fatal crash: 2 dead, 1 seriously injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - Two people are dead, and a third person sustained life-threatening injuries, after a crash in the township of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 7.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved a Kia and Mazda on US-151 near County Highway B just after 2 p.m.

Initial investigation found the Mazda was headed north, but driving the wrong way in the southbound lane. The Kia was headed southbound, and the two collided head-on.

The driver and sole occupant of the Mazda was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Kia died while being taken to the hospital. The driver of the Kia was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes of US-151 were closed for roughly three hours as the scene was cleared and investigated.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office and the Dodge County medical examiner. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Milwaukee crash, 2 dead

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says two people were killed in a crash near 60th and Hampton on Saturday.

Kenosha man caused crash, kicked deputy: prosecutors
slideshow

Kenosha man caused crash, kicked deputy: prosecutors

A Kenosha man is charged with resisting an officer, battery to a law enforcement officer, hit-and-run and operating while intoxicated.

Walworth County pursuit: Deputy injured, man charged
slideshow

Walworth County pursuit: Deputy injured, man charged

Prosecutors allege Tony Perales was behind the wheel during a pursuit and crash – reaching speed over 100 mph – that injured a Walworth County deputy.